CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Jenkins Subaru of Bridgeport made a donation to the Clarksburg Mission on February 22 at 1 p.m.

The car dealership delivered eight boxes of a thousand socks to help provide footwear for those living at the mission, as well as those affected by homelessness. A monetary donation was made, along with the socks, that will go towards any needs the mission is working to meet. Last year, the dealership donated socks and blankets, but stuck with just socks this year, considering you always need socks but not always blankets.

Matt Jenkins, General Manager of Jenkins Subaru-Hyundai, told a 12 News reporter that socks are a huge need for those who are struggling with homelessness. With the Clarksburg Mission having a total of fifty residents with different shoe sizes, sometimes it can be difficult to serve every specific need, so Jenkins wanted to help in that area. He praised Lou Ortenzio, Director of the Mission, for being able to help take care of so many people at once, when he sometimes struggles with his own kids at home.

Jenkins Subaru partnered with Subaru of America, in which they gathered the supplies and sent it to the car dealership, which packaged everything up and delivered the boxes.

A fair point that Jenkins made was that he has experienced many people talking about how somebody needs to fix downtown Clarksburg, given that so many struggle with homelessness, but not many are doing anything to help.

He said, “when you see things around your community and you say, ‘that should be fixed,’ or, ‘there’s something wrong here,’ you need to act and you need to do something. And I think, as a community, we all need to do something, you know?” Jenkins mentioned that it even just buying a meal for somebody struggling, could let them know that they are cared for. He added, “if you see something, stand up and do something about it. Cause there’s a lot of people in this world that need help and we just don’t want to pass them by. You know, it’s our brothers and sisters, and this is our community. And no one’s going to change it but us.”

Projects that the Mission has and are currently still working on include:

Beautification of Glen Elk buildings

Creating a more spacious kitchen for its residents and volunteers

Street Outreach

Sober Living Homes

The Clarksburg Mission would like to thank Jenkins Subaru for its donations, along with anyone who continues to help them in any way they can. If interested in making a monetary donation, you can do so by visiting the Mission’s website and clicking “donate.” If interested in donating clothing, there is a clothing donation drop-off box across the street from the mission at 312 N 4th Street in Clarksburg.