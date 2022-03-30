CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Jersey Mike’s, including the location in Harrison County, celebrated its annual day of giving by donating 100 percent of its daily profits to the Special Olympics on Wednesday.

Jersey Mike’s in Clarksburg held its second annual Day of Giving and joined all Jersey Mike’s Subs restaurants across the country by giving all of Wednesday’s earnings to the Special Olympics. According to the Jersey Mike’s website, the company expected to raise over $10 million dollars on the day of giving across all of its stores.

The Clarksburg location donating to the West Virginia Special Olympics specifically. West Virginia Special Olympic Athletes will receive the donation which will help support them on their trip to the National Special Olympic games later this year.

12 News spoke to the owner Kristine Frame this morning, who said she hoped to raise $10,000 for this year’s Special Olympic Team. “I think it’s important to give back to different charities every year. I also like keeping the money in the state of West Virginia,” said Frame.

This year’s Special Olympics USA Games will be held in Orlando Florida. There is still time for you to help the team on its quest for Gold medals.

“Every four years, dedicated athletes come together to compete at the Special Olympics USA Games,” said Peter Cancro, Jersey Mike’s founder and CEO in a release. “Please join us and make a difference this Wednesday, March 30, when 100 percent of sales from all Jersey Mike’s Subs locations will be donated to help raise up these athletes.”

Jersey Mike’s in Clarksburg is open until 9 p.m. this evening. There is also a Jersey Mike’s location in Morgantown.