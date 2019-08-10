Jesus Fest provides family fun and worship in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The 14th Annual Jesus Fest kicked off Friday night at Jackson Square in downtown Clarksburg.

Jesus Fest aims to bring people together for fun and some free family entertainment. Christian artist like Henry Band, Shine Effect and Decypher Down just to name a few. The event featured many vendors, church organizations and information on other community programs to get involved in.

“The focus of Jesus Fest is to praise Jesus’ name throughout the city of Clarksburg, and the county, and the state, and the nation. As you know, we have a serious problems here in the city, the state, and the country. We’re here, Jesus showed love and that’s what we want to show, love,” said Michael Gallo, President of Jesus Fest.

This year’s theme of Jesus Fest is “no longer a slave” and Gallo said that means that all that believe are no longer a slave to the devil. The event wraps up Sunday night with more bands on the stage as well as praise and worship.