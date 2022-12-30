CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – In a post on the Jimmy’s Diner Facebook page, owner Jimmy Salerno Jr. and Maria Spino announced that Jimmy’s Diner will be closing down.

“Thank you to our loyal customers, Local Counties, and Shinnston Community for nearly 35 years of business in the small town of Shinnston, WV,” they wrote in the post.

According to the post, Dec. 30, 2022, will be their last day of dinner service.

“We sincerely appreciate our staff and those who helped make Jimmys a great place to dine at. To all those who have supported our business over the last few decades we just want to say THANK YOU.”