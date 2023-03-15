CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Hard times hit us all. Whether you’ve recently lost your job or are looking for an upgrade from your current one, Harrison County is ripe with options for you to find a job with a liveable wage and no college degree necessary.

Transportation Security Officer (TSO)

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) in Clarksburg is hiring TSOs in the Clarksburg area to provide security and protection for travelers across all sectors of transportation. The position is part-time and has a pay rate of $17.64-$25.20/hour. A high school diploma is required and all applicants must successfully pass a drug test and background check. Learn more and apply here.

Entry Level Phlebotomist

BioLife Plasma Services in Clarksburg is seeking motivated individuals who wish to break into the medical world by assisting donors, preparing charts and records and coordinating donor compensation. The position is part-time and does not list a pay rate, though Indeed estimates that the average pay for the position in the U.S. is $20.39/hour. A high school diploma is required, as well as the ability to walk and/or stand the entire shift. BioLife also prefers applicants who have 1 year of experience working in a customer service or patient-facing role. Learn more and apply here.

Warehouse/Delivery Driver

The Habegger Corporation is currently seeking a full-time Warehouse/Delivery Driver for its Clarksburg location. The duties for the position include the operation of a forklift, interfacing with customers and conducting precise inventory counts, among other requirements. The position is for the day shift. The position does not have a posted salary but Indeed estimates the yearly salary for this position to be between $35,800 and $45,400. A high school diploma is required as well as forklift and warehouse experience. Learn more and apply on Indeed here.

Manufacturing Operator

STOCKMEIER Urethanes USA in Clarksburg is currently looking for a Level 1 Operator to fit in their afternoon shift (2 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.) The duties for the position include day-to-day operation of the various machines, keeping the pailing area neat and packaging and stocking of finished products, among other duties. The pay starts at $19.50/hour and offers the ability to rise within the company. The job does require experience making mixtures, forklift experience and a good amount of physical activity. Learn more and apply on Indeed here.

12 News would like to clarify that this list represents available positions in the Harrison County area as of March 15, 2023. Positions may be filled at any time after this list has been posted. This list does not reflect every potential position in the area, nor does it skew towards or away from any particular business or field.

