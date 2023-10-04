BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — On Wednesday, Johnson Elementary School community members celebrated the first time that the school would be participating in the National Walk to School Day by walking 10 blocks from the WesBanco parking lot to Johnson.

Approximately 100 participants got up bright and early including students, teachers, family, Bridgeport Police officers and even two therapy dogs brought by Jamie Hamrick, the Prevention Resource Officer for Bridgeport High School and Johnson Elementary School.

In Harrison County, not everyone has the opportunity to walk to school. However, officials at Johnson wanted to show students and their families fun ways to learn something new, stay active, make lasting memories and encourage more walks to school.

“It teaches our kids community spirit, it teaches them a team spirit as well. And it shows our kids that even walking that long distance, we succeeded and we did it together and it’s important for our kids to experience success on all levels,” Taya Cline, a 5th-grade teacher at Johnson Elementary said,

The event was a collaboration between the Bridgeport Police Department, WesBanco, Bridgeport Library and the school’s PTA. Officials with the school said that they are hoping to make this an annual event.