Johnson Elementary School nearing capacity

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – A Harrison County Elementary School is nearing capacity, despite being in a building that’s only three years old.

Johnson Elementary School is completely full in third grade, with only three to five spots left in other grades.

The school will be utilizing their large group instruction rooms to handle the overflow of students, but this is meant for short-term use.

The gymnasium located inside of Johnson Elementary School

Principal Vicki Huffman said the building was not meant for growth when the plans were first started in 2012, as federal and state funding didn’t allow for it.

“Whenever you deal with state money, federal money, the SPA has to build on whatever the current enrollment is, even though its a growing area and there was projections out there. They really have to build with the current number of students that we had enrolled at that time,” said Huffman.

Huffman also said the school is working with Simpson Elementary School to make sure students will have a school to attend in a few weeks.