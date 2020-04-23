Johnson Elementary School staff hosts “Miss you Carcade” for students

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – In the hopes of seeing their students during the pandemic, Johnson Elementary School staff held what they called a, “Miss You Carcade.”

On Wednesday evening, 62 of Johnson Elementary staff members lined up in the drop-off lane at the school to greet families, while practicing social distancing. Teachers and Faculty members waved signs, screamed, smiled and said hello as parents and students drove by.

Since Governor Jim Justice announced that schools would be closed for the remainder of the school year, JES staff thought this idea would be beneficial to them and their students.

“We miss our students and we can’t wait to get back with them,” explained Johnson Elementary Principal, Vicki Huffman. “This was planned starting Monday and the teachers just really want to be with their kids. It’s not the same being virtual.”

Johnson Elementary Vice Principal, Heather Holbert stated they came up with “carcade” because it means bringing people together in a motor-cade to celebrate.

“We called it a ‘miss you’ car-cade because it’s exactly that, we miss them and we want their cars to come through and see us,” said Holbert.









Teachers brought out signs, banners, balloons and even Hawaiian decorations. Students remained in their vehicles waving hello, while some stood in their sunroof to greet their teachers with signs of their own.

“I think that the teachers have really been missing the kids and I think the kids have been really missing the teachers,” explained Holbert. So, this was just a perfect opportunity to get everyone together.”

JES staff stated that they will continue to hold COVID-19 events for there students for the remainder of this school year.