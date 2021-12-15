Johnson Elementary students spreading kindness with art

Harrison

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Kindness sleeves made by Johnson Elementary fifth-graders (WBOY image)

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Johnson Elementary School students were using their art to spread kindness in their community, one cup of coffee at a time.

Johnson Elementary fifth-graders colored and put “kindness” quotes on coffee sleaves during art class recently. Those sleaves were unveiled at Stone Tower Brews’ new location in Bridgeport Wednesday morning. According to a Johnson Elementary School Facebook post, the sleeves were all “one of a ‘kind’!”

Some of the kindness sleeves that were handed out (WBOY)
Daisy Martinez (right)

Students were encouraged to decorate two to three sleaves each. One fifth-grader said she hoped one of her messages would brighten someone’s day.

“We put kindness words on there to make people’s day and give them a smile,” said Daisy Martinez, a fifth-grade artist. “One of them was, kindness isn’t an act, it’s a lifestyle.  It was pretty cool because I’ve never done something like this before and we’re planning also to do it on Valentine’s Day too.”

Stone Tower Brews’ new location is located at 8000 Jerry Dove Drive in Bridgeport.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories