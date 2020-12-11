Jordan’s Way Charities is helping animals in Harrison County find their furever homes

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Humane Society of Harrison County is one of four to be selected in the Mountain State for the Jordan’s Way Charity Campaign.

Officials at the humane society said it’s a great opportunity to host and receive recognition from the founder of Jordan’s Way Charities, Kris Rotonda who adopted his dog Jordan from a rescue shelter. Rotonda hopes to travel to a shelter in every state helping to raise money and awareness to clear the shelters.

“We go through around 800 animals a year, and we want them to find the best homes,” said Frankie Dennison, Executive Director of the Humane Society of Harrison County.

Humane society officials said they are a no-kill shelter and offer spaying and neutering, and have opportunities for those looking to volunteer to help with the animals.

“You know, I am doing this all over the country; I am on a 50-state tour. It means a lot to me because this is where my dog Jordan came from, a shelter like this; she was there for three years. So, when I come here and make a difference, it feels like I am doing something for her again,” said Rotonda.

Harrison County Humane Society hosted a four-hour Facebook live event with challenges to reach its goal of raising more than $21,000 to support the animals and shelter cost.