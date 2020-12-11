Jordan’s Way Charities is helping animals in Harrison County find their furever homes

Harrison

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Humane Society of Harrison County is one of four to be selected in the Mountain State for the Jordan’s Way Charity Campaign.

Officials at the humane society said it’s a great opportunity to host and receive recognition from the founder of Jordan’s Way Charities, Kris Rotonda who adopted his dog Jordan from a rescue shelter. Rotonda hopes to travel to a shelter in every state helping to raise money and awareness to clear the shelters.

“We go through around 800 animals a year, and we want them to find the best homes,” said Frankie Dennison, Executive Director of the Humane Society of Harrison County.

Humane society officials said they are a no-kill shelter and offer spaying and neutering, and have opportunities for those looking to volunteer to help with the animals.

“You know, I am doing this all over the country; I am on a 50-state tour. It means a lot to me because this is where my dog Jordan came from, a shelter like this; she was there for three years. So, when I come here and make a difference, it feels like I am doing something for her again,” said Rotonda.

Harrison County Humane Society hosted a four-hour Facebook live event with challenges to reach its goal of raising more than $21,000 to support the animals and shelter cost.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories