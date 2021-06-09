Junior Police Academy cadets hold free car wash in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – A group of young police cadets gave back to the community that supports their annual weeklong summer camp.

The FOP Mountaineer Lodge number 78 Junior Police Academy cadets held a free car wash in Bridgeport, Wednesday afternoon.

The Junior Police Academy is in its twelfth year and teaches kids about law enforcement through interactive demonstrations.

Firearms safety, K-9 demonstrations, and internet safety are some of the things covered this week.

The 3rd through 8th graders got an inside look at the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office’s SWAT truck before starting their community service car wash.



“We model this after the police academy. Give them a little bit taste about what it is like, but we also want to build that bridge that shows that police officers are the people that can help you when you’re in a crisis, so we just want to show them that side of us as well,” said Bridgeport PRO Officer Jamie Hamrick.



“I didn’t know that there could be so much, like the equipment for the SWAT team we learned today, something like the helmets and the riot shields and stuff like that. I didn’t know they use that before. This is a great community service that we can do so, for FOP to give all the stuff we get and giving back to them is just a great thing,” said Junior Police Academy Cadet Dominico Minnocci.



The cadets will graduate from the academy, on Friday, at Johnson Elementary School.