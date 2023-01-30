BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Bridgeport Conference Center hosted West Virginia Governor Jim Justice on Monday as he continues to try and maintain public attention for his proposed 50% income tax cut.

The bill, which has already passed in the House of Delegates by a vote of 95-2, proposes to cut West Virginia’s income tax in half, with a 30% reduction in June 2023, and another 10% in 2024 and 2025.

Justice was joined at the Town Hall meeting by Secretary of Revenue Dave Hardy who has previously said that this tax cut will put more than a billion dollars back into the pockets of West Virginians by the end of the fiscal year 2024.

“We have the ability right now to put money back into people’s pockets. I’m wanting to cut our income taxes in the state of West Virginia by 50%,” Hardy said. “It will drive real growth, real opportunity to West Virginia. We’re right on the cusp of being able to do it. We are two-thirds of the way there. The house is voted 95-2, we got to get the senate there.”

Justice and Hardy are both hoping that citizens who want the income tax cut to pass will reach out to their local Senators and encourage them to push the bill into law.