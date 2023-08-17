BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Thursday morning, Gov. Jim Justice signed Senate Bill 1029 into law, approving a supplemental appropriation totaling 25 million dollars to Pierpont Community and Technical College.

These funds will allow the college to build a new aviation maintenance training facility at the North Central West Virginia airport.

This training facility will house the college’s Aviation Maintenance Technology program and looks to create more jobs locally in aviation.

“I love business,” Governor Justice said. “If you get the economics right, then you’re able to do so much for so many that are hurting and a lot of different things.”

Justice said that the demand for aviation jobs in this community is “unbelievable,” and he believes that this bill is just supplying the demand. “You know, we have such—so many aging pilots and everything, and such a demand for people to work in aviation.”

Dr. Milan Hayward, the President of Pierpont Community and Technical College, said that he believes that this funding will provide a “real morale boost” to the students, faculty and industry partners that work with the college. He also wants people to know that there are “really good jobs in aviation maintenance right here in Harrison County,” which he hopes to make evident through this program.

“Ideally, a year and a half from now, we actually will be able to serve many more students,” Hayward added. “So we’ll have access to the training and the wonderful jobs that exist in this region.”