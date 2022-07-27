CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Two deputies were promoted and K-9 Rebbel retired Wednesday during a ceremony at the Harrison County Sherrif’s Department in Clarksburg.

Sgt. Zach Maley was promoted to lieutenant and Dep. Ryan Harris was promoted to sergeant to fill the absence.

Sheriff Robert Metheny said the promotions were largely due to recent retirements and openings, but also noted that the two deputies promoted are “outstanding at all levels,” and well deserving of the promotion.

The ceremony was also held to recognize the retirement of Rebbel, one of the K-9 units at the department. Rebbel is eight years old, with six of those years spent working with his handler Sgt. John Laulis.

K9 Rebbel at the Harrison

Sheriff Metheny said Rebbel and Laulis have built a great reputation for K-9s in the area, and have been a great team together. Rebbel even has his own following on Twitter with almost 7,000 followers.

Now that Rebbel has retired, the department has three other K-9 units, one of which is trained specifically in tracking and bomb detection.

“They are very important,” Sheriff Metheny said. “There’s not a shift that goes by where somebody’s not trying to find K-9 for a traffic stop or a fleeing suspect.”

Beer-shaped dog treats for Rebbel’s retirement party.

Rebbel will live out the rest of his days with Laulis and his family, and Laulis is looking forward to Rebbel getting to relax with his kids.

“He has the ability to work and do his job looking for the bad guy, looking for the drugs,” Sheriff Metheny said. “And yet, can go to school, and I can not even put him on a leash. The kids can get all the way around him, love on him, because he has a switch in his head I guess.”

One tradition in the Sheriff’s department is to buy new retirees a beer, and they were able to continue the tradition with Rebbel in a modified way with beer-shaped dog cookies.