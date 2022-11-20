CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Pet Supplies Plus held their Home for the Paw-lidays event on Nov. 19 and 20.

The non-profit organization K9s to Furkids has teamed up with Harrison County Animal Control to help them get dogs adopted.

K9s to Furkids is a non-profit agency that rescues, rehabs, and trains dogs in service work for those who need them. Near the end of the event on Nov. 20, only 2 of the 6 dogs brought had found their forever home.

“We all survive on second chances, every one of us. I can’t imagine, you know, humans being put to death for the viciousness of being homeless, you know, that’s the reality of the situation, and more dogs have been dumped in the past 6 months than probably the past 5 years because of the economy, so if you can adopt, adopt,” said Francie Floyd, director of K9s to Furkids.

Dogs that were not adopted will return to Harrison County Animal Control, where they could still be adopted.