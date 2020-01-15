Kelly Miller Community Center hosts game night to offer safe, cheap option for adults

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- The Kelly Miller Community Center in Clarksburg will host an adult game night on Friday.

Several games and activities will be available, including board and card games, karaoke, music and refreshments (no alcohol is permitted). The event hopes to provide community members ages 18 and older with an opportunity to have fun, without breaking the bank.

“We encourage folks to come out and just have a safe fun night. It’s the first and third Friday of every month from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. It’s free and open to the public, but we do accept donations,” said Sherri James with the Kelly Miller Community Center.

The Kelly Miller Community Center is located at 408 E.B. Saunders Way.

