Kelly Miller Community Center receives donation for new roof

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Kelly Miller Community Center in Harrison County is getting a new roof thanks to a generous donation.

Representatives from the Milan Puskar Foundation presented a check for $140,000 to members of the West Virginia Black Heritage Festival on Wednesday morning. The grant money will be used exclusively for replacing the dilapidated roof at the Kelly Miller Community Center in Clarksburg.

The Harrison County Board of Education offices most recently used the building then donated it to the Black Heritage Festival in 2017. Members of the Black Heritage Board decided to make it into a community center honoring the history of the building.

“The Kelly Miller Community Center was a former Black High School,” explained Sherri James from the Kelly Miller Community Center. “It was built in 1903. It housed African American students from all over the state. They would come to the Clarksburg area and stay with host families during the school week, and then they would travel back by train to their families on the weekends.”

Kelly Miller Community Center (WBOY image)

“It spoke to our board and myself,” said Lori Maynard, Milan Puskar Foundation Executive Director. “And just meeting with Sherri and Jim and what they were doing here and how they’re helping the community and all that they do that impacts so many programs and projects to help the youth and just all generations of families here.”

The repair work on the roof has already begun and James said they will begin renovating the inside as soon as it is finished.