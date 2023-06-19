CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Two months ago Joel Dugan was planning the pieces of a mural that would sit aside the Kelly Miller Community Center. On Monday, that mural was finally unveiled to the public.

On Monday, the community members of Clarksburg and Monticello came out to see one another and celebrate the new art piece. Members of the West Virginia Black Heritage Festival, the Kelly Miller Community Center, and the West Virginia Community Development Hub spoke at the unveiling on the significance of the artwork to the community.

Dugan and three of his students from FSU’s art department completed the mural on aluminum panels, which Dugan said was one of the greatest difficulties they faced as the team was unable to see the entirety of the project at once.

The mural in its entirety.

Through the struggle, Dugan and his students persevered, creating a piece special to not only the community but Dugan himself.

“The Kelly Miller mural is one of my favorite pieces I’ve created. It was an honor to be selected to complete the piece and I hope it inspires other youth in the area to think about ways that they can capture the time and the era that they’re a part of,” said Dugan.

The mural paid homage to Clarksburg native Mary Hunt and all of her contributions towards bettering the community, the history of the Kelly Miller building itself and the community that surrounds it.

Close ups of the top of the mural.

Mary Hunt was in attendance of the reveal, thanking those who appreciated her efforts and cherishing the people that helped make the community what it is today.

12 News spoke with WV Development Hub’s Community Coaching Associate and Kelly Miller Community Center’s Volunteer Program Director, Sherri James, on what this mural means to the future if the community.

“This building has been very important to the community over the years when it was a school, and now that it’s a community center we want to be here to provide services for all those in Clarksburg,” said James.

Close ups of the bottom portion of the mural.

The Kelly Miller Community Center includes a library, a food pantry, a book club and soon, an after-school program and a community kitchen to further provide as much as it can for its community.

Dugan and his students are also currently working on another mural at Clarksburg’s Union Mission, which you can catch as you drive across the bridge in the Glen Elk area.