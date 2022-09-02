CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WBOY) — A classic Clarksburg restaurant held its grand opening on Friday during the Italian Heritage Festival after the original building was purchased by Harrison County.

Kelly’s 2.0 is the successor to Kelly’s Irish Pub, which was previously known as P.J. Kelly’s and operated for 50 years before it closed in 2020.

The owner of Kelly’s 2.0 Matt Policano was born on the day of the first Italian Heritage Festival and wanted to bring the bar back as a combined birthday and festival celebration.

Kelly’s 2.0 opens in Clarksburg (WBOY image)

“I’m really excited, really thankful, and blessed. Clarksburg means a lot to my family, the Italian Heritage festival does. To open up this weekend, it means everything to us,” Policano said.

Policano said the new location had been in the works for about six months and has an attached parking lot that will have tents and live entertainment.

Kelly’s 2.0 will be open all weekend from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. and will be hosting a family dinner buffet on Sunday with meatballs, pasta, hoagies and other food.

Hours of operation from Tuesday onward will be: