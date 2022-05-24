CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Alley 304 in Clarksburg is offering free bowling for children between the ages of two and 15.

According to a Facebook post, “It’s a great way to beat the heat or get out on rainy days.” From May 1 until Sept 1, 2022, each Kids Bowl Free pass includes either two free games or 30 free minutes during Kids Bowl Free times. All you have to pay for is the rental bowling shoes.

The available times are as follows:

Monday: Open to close

Tuesday: Open to close

Wednesday: Open to close

Thursday: Open to close

Friday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday: Open to close

Some exclusions do apply: Kids Bowl Free passes cannot be used for daycare outings, camps, business or club outings, or birthday party celebrations. Lanes are based on availability.

Once a Kids Bowl Free pass has been obtained for Alley 304, the pass cannot be transferred or used for other bowling alleys.

For more information, check out the Alley 304 Facebook page or the Kids Bowl Free website, where you can also register.