CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Mini Pop Kids, Canada’s #1 music brand for kids is coming to the Clarksburg

Amphitheater this summer.

The Mini Pop Kids perform kid-friendly covers of today’s biggest pop songs during performances geared specifically for kids. The concert will be part of Family Fun Night at the Clarksburg Amphitheater on July 23.

The concert will feature songs by Olivia Rodrigo, Dua Lipa, Justin Bieber and Taylor Swift alongside older music that even parents will love.

But a concert isn’t all you have to look forward to. According to a release from City Parks of Clarksburg, each ticket purchased for a child comes with exclusive access to carnival games with a guaranteed prize, free Sno Cone from Almost Heaven Kona Ice, free donut sampler from Drifters Donuts, free face painting by Paint Misbehavin’ and Photo and Meet and Greets with characters from Little Glass Slipper.

Each year, more than 500 hopefuls audition to be a part of this legacy act, and many Mini Pop Kids have gone on to perform with the biggest names in the biz, including Justin Bieber, Beyonce, and on national TV and Broadway.

Tickets for the 7 p.m. performance are on sale now! Advance tickets are:

$15 for general admission

$25 for reserved seating

$30 for premium seating (first 7 rows from the stage)

Day-of-Show tickets will increase by $5 for each section and will be available at the venue unless they sell out prior to the event. This performance is set to begin at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 5 p.m.

Other concerts being offered at the Clarksburg Amphitheater this summer include country music artists Travis Tritt and Chris Lane.

Visit the Clarksburg Amphitheater website for more information.