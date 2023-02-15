WEST MILFORD, W.Va. – West Milford Elementary School celebrated its 100th day of school with its kindergarten classes on February 15.

Students came to school with decorated shirts containing 100 items. They also got to participate in a ton of activities including:

Making pizzas with 100 pieces of pepperoni

Making fruit loop necklaces

Creating pictures out of the number 100

Grouping items in fives and tens to equal 100

Put the number 100 on a cookie or cupcake

100 items were brought in to put on a graph so that students could count them back to the teacher

Missy Jeffers, a Kindergarten teacher at West Milford Elementary, mentioned to 12 News that they have been celebrating the 100th day of school for as long as she could remember. A lot of the activity ideas have been things that they have always done over the years. However, the teachers found some ideas on Teachers Pay Teachers, and have made them into their own traditions. They work hard every year to help the students have fun and celebrate.

100th Day of School shirt of stickers (WBOY Image)

Count by tens (WBOY Image)

Counting out 100 fruit loops to make necklaces (WBOY Image)

Students placing one item on each square to make 100 (WBOY Image)

While this is a fun day for the three kindergarten classes, they are still learning through this experience. Jeffers said, “it’s real important because it helps them in math skills and to use their counting because one of the goals in kindergarten is to count to a hundred by fives, by tens, by ones. So this is a good way to celebrate the milestones that they’ve achieved this year.”