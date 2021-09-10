“Kingdom Come” 9/11 musical brings stories to Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Vintage Theatre Company’s light opera troupe Montani Cantanti will be performing a 9/11 20th anniversary musical.

The production features 14 stories centered around the events occurring on September 11, 2001, and strives to take viewers back to where they were on that day.

Officials with The Vintage Theatre Company said they’ve been trying to organize the production for a couple of years.

The Uptown Event Center in Clarksburg where Kingdom COme is taking place

“I had it sitting in my back pocket, and Jason [Young] and I have wanted to do this around Sept. 11th for the last few years, and this year, 2021, because of everything going on, and because it’s the 20th year commemoration of the event. We thought it’d be a good time to bring it out,” said Joshua Stubbs, music director for Kingdom Come.

The musical will take place Sept. 10 and 11 at 7:30 p.m. at the Uptown Event Center in Clarksburg.

Masks are reservations are required, as the event will only be admitting 25 guests per performance.

To make a reservation, you can email VintageTheatreCo@gmail.com.