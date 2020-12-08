Kroger announces plans to close West Pike Street store in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Officials with Kroger Mid-Atlantic announced Tuesday that it will close its West Pike Street Kroger store, located in downtown Clarksburg on Jan. 19, 2021.

The store is closing due to declining sales and profitability over the past several years, according to a news release from Kroger.

Meanwhile, a brand-new Kroger store, located on Emily Drive in Clarksburg, is set to open on Jan. 20, 2021, officials said.

New Kroger on Emily Drive in Clarksburg

The new store will serve as a replacement for the current Eastpointe Kroger store also located on Emily Drive.

The new Clarksburg store is expected to have many employment opportunities for associates from the West Pike Street Kroger, officials said. Kroger Mid-Atlantic says it is committed to finding employment opportunities for all associates who want to remain with the company.

“The decision to close a store is not one that’s made in haste. We worked with the store for years to become profitable and we’re actively looking for ways to transfer associates to other Kroger stores,” said Paula Ginnett, president of Kroger Mid-Atlantic. “Our new Eastpointe Kroger store will be our flagship Clarksburg store and we hope our associates and customers enjoy its many enhancements and expanded options.”

The West Pike Street store opened in 1970 and employs 56 associates. Kroger operates 40 stores in West Virginia.