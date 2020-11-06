Kroger Mid-Atlantic Division President visits the new location in Clarksburg, gives update on progress

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Construction of a massive supermarket in Harrison County is right on schedule.

Kroger’s Mid-Atlantic Division President Paula Ginnette was in town Thursday to visit the new store at Eastpointe in Clarksburg. She explained the outside work is almost complete and that getting pavement down in the parking lot is a huge step before winter.

The new store will boast 90,000 square feet as compared to the old store which had only 60,000 square feet. This extra space will allow for bigger departments such as meat and produce and even some specialty shops inside.

“We’ll also add a Murray’s Cheese Shop,” Ginnette explained. “Which is a huge winner with our customers here in West Virginia, to the store. We will widen the aisles across the store, we’ll have wide aisles and we will add an assortment in both grocery, adult beverage, dairy and frozen as well.”

Ginnette stated that the store should open within six months. It will employ an extra 40-50 people.