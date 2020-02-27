Lack of volunteer firefighters around Harrison County causes concern among officials

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- There has been a recent shortage of volunteer firefighters in the Harrison County area, so much so that city officials called for a meeting to discuss how to solve the problem.

Officials with the Mayor’s Association of Harrison County hosted the gathering Wednesday night with local fire departments at the Clarksburg Municipal Building in downtown Clarksburg.

Attendees explained that the meeting was enlightening and helpful. The goal of the meeting was to get together with the fire chiefs to find a quick solution to the problem, and what the Mayor’s Association would need to do too make sure everyone is covered in each county.

Mayor’s Association, President Todd Somers stated that volunteer fire departments around Harrison County miss out on firefighters between 6 a.m. – 6 p.m. He said that more often than not, it has to do to with everyone being at work, or just being out.

“What we’re trying to do is get together get some paid people on the fire departments to cover the areas that are not able to be covered by the volunteers,” Somers described.

Some challenges the Mayor’s Association are facing include having the money to pay some fire fighters and finding people to cover all aspects of the department.

Moving forward, Somers and the Mayor’s Association are letting the fire chiefs collaborate and figure out a strategy that will benefit all the fire departments in the area.

Somers also stated that they want to cover and help the community in the best way they can.