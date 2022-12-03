CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – America’s Got Talent winner and West Virginia native Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. performed at the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center on Dec. 3 for his annual “Home for the Holidays” tour.

The show is both the finale of WinterFest, and the start of Murphy’s holiday tour. Performances began at 6 p.m., with several special guests scheduled to take the stage before Murphy performed at 7 p.m.

Aside from the regular 3-tier tickets, rush tickets were available for purchase at 6:30 p.m. People could get in the door for $10, in cash, and sit at the upper balcony at the top of the theater.

“I think the biggest thing is come early, stay late… because it is a night of a whole bunch of really talented performers,” said Jason A. Young, Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center program manager. “Starting with Puget Sound at 6 o’clock, then Frankie Satterfield, Landau Eugene Murphy, The Cline Twins, it just goes on and on and on. There might be another surprise special guest in there, wink wink. So, yeah, come early, stay late, enjoy the entire evening and kick off your holiday season with us.”

Young said Diamond Rio’s show ‘Holiday and Hits,’ which will take place on Dec. 17, is one show the center will be hosting this holiday season that you don’t want to miss.