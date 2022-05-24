HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va. – A lane of Meadowbrook Road, Harrison County Route 24, will be closed this week for repairs after a mudslide.

According to a release from the West Virginia Division of Highways, the slide took place Monday night at milepost 7.34, next to the intersection of US 19 (Shinnston Pike) and County Route 24 (Meadowbrook Road).

The lane will be closed and flaggers will be directing traffic until Friday, May 27. A stop sign and notice to alternate with oncoming traffic will be used during off-hours, according to the release.

Detour routes include US 19 (Shinnston Pike) to WV 131 (Saltwell Road) to I-79, or US 19 to US 50 to I-79. Motorists are advised to plan and allow additional time for their commute.

Officials on the scene said that debris was covering a drain which caused mud and water to cover the road and cause the slide.