HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va. — The West Virginia Division of Highways advises motorists of a lane closure resulting in traffic delays on I-79 and US 50.

The southbound off-ramp [Mile Marker 119] from I-79 to US 50 will only have one lane open at a time on Tuesday, April 13. The other lane will be closed for patching purposes.

The closure will begin on Tuesday at 7 a.m. and is expected to last most of the day.

Traffic delays on both I-79 and US 50 are expected.