CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The West Virginia Division of Highways announced that a section of US Route 50 in Harrison County will only have one lane open starting Monday.

According to a release from the Department of Transportation, both the eastbound and westbound directions of Rt. 50 will have a lane and shoulder closed from the Joyce Street exit to the West Pike Street exit. The closure will be night-time operations only, meaning it will only be closed from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Drivers should expect delays, according to the release. The roadwork will begin at 6 p.m. on Monday, March 21 and continue until Friday, March 25.

The purpose of the lane closure if for drilling for lighting foundation, according to the release.