Lane closure on US 50 and I 79, delays are possible

Harrison County, W.Va. – The West Virginia Division of Highways advises motorists of the closure of lanes on US 50 and I 79 at Mile Marker 119.

According to release, the closures will be on Monday and Tuesday, November 16 and 17, 2020, from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., on both days. The closures are for a bridge inspection, causing each lane on both roads to be closed.

Closures will be rotated so that there will always be open lanes for travel. The DOH advises travelers to allow extra time for their commute, as delays are possible.