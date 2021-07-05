Lane closure set to begin Tuesday on US 19, Good Hope Road

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The West Virginia Division of Highways advises motorists of a traffic delay and lane closure in Harrison County.

The traffic delay and the lane closure will take place on US 19, Good Hope Rd beginning on Tuesday, July 6 at 7:00 a.m. It is expected to last until Friday, Aug. 20 at 7:00 a.m. Traffic signals will be in place for single-lane traffic.

The purpose of this lane closure is for a slide correction project. Motorists are advised to expect delays, plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

