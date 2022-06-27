A lane of I-79 near Lost Creek is closed for Bridge repair (Screenshot: Google Earth)

LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WBOY) — One lane of Interstate 79 northbound is closed for a bridge repair and will continue to be closed all week.

According to a release from the West Virginia Division of Highways, the lane closure is between mile markers 111 and 112, which is at the crossing of Route 25 and Mt. Clare-Lost Creek Road and Browns Creek.

View of the I-79 bridge from Mount Clare Road (Screenshot: Google Earth)

The release said the closure is already in effect and is expected to continue through Friday, July 1. The left lane will be closed first, and after it is repaired, crews will work on the right lane.

Drivers should expect delays and allow additional time for their commutes.