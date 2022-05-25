CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – As crews continue to patch roads in West Virginia, one lane of the I-79 South exit ramp in Clarksburg will be closed on Thursday.

This ramp is how people typically get onto US Route 50 West from I-79. The right lane, which normally turns toward Bridgeport, will be closed. Drivers will still be able to go to Bridgeport from that exit, but delays are expected, according to a release from the West Virginia Division of Highways.

(Screenshot: Google Earth)

All pothole patching in the state is expected to be completed by Memorial Day.