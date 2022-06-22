The area of Route 279 that will be closed on Thursday on Friday for repairs. WBOY image.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Drivers who use West Virginia Route 279 should prepare for delays this week.

The West Virginia Department of Transportation’s Division of Highways (DOH) Wednesday warned that it will be paving between mileposts 2.82 and 2.87 and repairing the bridge approaches on the Interstate 79 overpass leading to United Hospital Center.

The work is scheduled to take place on Thursday, June 23 and Friday, June 24 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., but if there is inclement weather, the work schedule could change.

The DOH said all four lanes will be involved in the construction, but that there will be at least one lane in each direction open at all times.