Laser tag and VR arcade opens in Meadowbrook Mall

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – A new business in the Meadowbrook Mall is bringing something different to Harrison County.

Planet X opened its doors only a couple weeks ago, and offers a variety of activities for kids and families.

The arcade features four virtual reality booth and a laser tag arena that can support around a dozen players at a time. Staff said they’ve been getting a variety of reactions from people going past.

“We’ve been getting surprises. People have been saying that it’s about time that we have something here for teenagers to do. Kids can just come and have fun,” said Planet X’s Jordan Simmons.

Planet X is located near Showtime Music and is open during mall hours, seven days a week.