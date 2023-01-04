CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center announced that it will be hosting a top 5 finalist from the competition show “Last Comic Standing” in February.

Michael Palascak (Courtesy: Robinson Grand via michaelpalascak.com)

Michael Palascak will perform at the Robinson Grand on Saturday, Feb. 18, according to a release sent Tuesday. “He has a massive online presence through Dry Bar Comedy, and most of our fans will probably know him from YouTube and Instagram,” said Robinson Grand program manager Jason Young.

Palascak has been on a number of late-night shows, including:

“The Late Late Show with James Corden”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

“A Little Late with Lilly Singh”

“The Tonight Show with Jay Leno”

“The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson”

“Letterman”

“Conan”

“The bottom line for me is Michael Palascak makes me laugh, and I guarantee he will make our audience laugh,” said Young. “We had the opportunity to book him, we took it, and I am really glad we did.”

Tickets are available on the Robinson Grand website starting Friday, Jan. 6 and start at $13. To see clips of Palascak’s standup, click here.