BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Grafton native, philanthropist and last surviving member of the WWII USS John Hood Otha Compton Jr. passed away Friday evening, according to his obituary.

Compton celebrated his 100th birthday back in April. His obituary reads that he was at Stone Rise Transitional Care Center in Clarksburg when he died.

He was inducted into the United States Navy in 1942 and was awarded three Bronze Stars, the Asiatic and Pacific Ribbons and the Victory Medal for his service. He co-founded the Bridgeport American Legion Post 68, served on the board of the Salvation Army and was a member of the Elks, V.F.W.

Compton worked in the coal industry, insurance and real estate throughout his life. In 1961, he established what would become Compton Bowling Lanes on Old Route 50 East.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Bridgeport United Methodist Church Permanent Building Fund, 251 Worthington Dr., Bridgeport, WV 26330; or Amedisys Hospice, 67 Casino Dr., Anmoore, WV 26323.

According to his obituary, calling hours are at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, on Tuesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., and at the Bridgeport United Methodist Church on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., where services will be held at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Bridgeport Cemetery.