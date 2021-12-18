Last minute Christmas pictures at Farm Fresh Fotos

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – Last minute Christmas Sneaky Santa photos are being taken at RRJ Farms by Farm Fresh Fotos photographer April Lanham in Shinnston.

Lanham says the Sneaky Santa sessions work great with kids who have autism, or are afraid of Santa Claus. Lanham does the same concept during Easter with a Peaking Easter bunny.

She does pet photos for the holidays as well as regular sessions.

Pictures are taken all year round, but Lanham says the best time to come is in the fall around 5:30 p.m. Appointments can be made on the Farm Fresh Fotos and Art Facebook Page.