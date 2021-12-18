Last minute Christmas pictures at Farm Fresh Fotos

Harrison

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Farm Fresh Fotos uses rustic decorations. (WBOY Image)

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – Last minute Christmas Sneaky Santa photos are being taken at RRJ Farms by Farm Fresh Fotos photographer April Lanham in Shinnston.

Lanham says the Sneaky Santa sessions work great with kids who have autism, or are afraid of Santa Claus. Lanham does the same concept during Easter with a Peaking Easter bunny.

She does pet photos for the holidays as well as regular sessions.

Pictures are taken all year round, but Lanham says the best time to come is in the fall around 5:30 p.m. Appointments can be made on the Farm Fresh Fotos and Art Facebook Page.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories