BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Law enforcement agencies across Harrison County hosted various celebrations on Tuesday as they participate in the “National Night Out.”

On Tuesday night, the Bridgeport Police Department, along with the City of Bridgeport invited residents to National Night Out. During the event, there was plenty of food and desserts, live music, bounce houses, and a dunk tank contest, as well as many other kid-friendly activities.

“It’s just a lot of different ways for us to, to engage kids at a young age that are really beneficial to both. They know that cops are, are good that way. And, we want them to know that, that they can come to us for help at any time,” Chief Mark Rogers from Bridgeport Police Department said.

The event concluded with fireworks at the Bridge Sports Complex multi-purpose field. Officers said that the event is important because the community members are their eyes and ears and that they are only as good as the community helps them be.

The Clarksburg Police hosted their own National Night Out Against Crime on Tuesday at the Clarksburg VA Park that offered free admission to the pool and mini-golf to the first 1,000 people.

Those in attendance were able to enjoy some Pulled Pork, Chick-fil-A, Snow Cones, Ice Cream, Face Paintings and plenty of entertainment for kids. Prizes were given out throughout the evening that included bikes with helmets.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department also held a National Night Out block party at their office on West Main Street Tuesday.