UPDATE: 9/20/2023, 10:48 a.m.

GYPSY, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Bridgeport detachment of the West Virginia State Police confirmed that Littleton was found in Gypsy Wednesday morning.

ORIGINAL: 9/20/2023, 10:37 a.m.

GYPSY, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man is wanted in Harrison County after escaping from the back of a cruiser on Tuesday.

According to a press release from the Bridgeport detachment of the West Virginia State Police, Nicholas Edward Littleton was arrested in relation to a theft case on Sept. 19. The release said that Littleton “was secured in a marked WVSP cruiser while the investigation was continued,” but around 11:30 p.m., troopers discovered that Littleton had “escaped the cruiser and fled on foot.” The escape happened on Hughes Road near Gypsy, the release said.

Nicholas Littleton (Courtesy: WVSP)

Littleton stands 6’1″, weighs 220 pounds and has brown hair, a beard and a mustache, according to troopers. He is from Harrison County but may also have ties to Monongah and Carolina in Marion County.

Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, troopers from Bridgeport, Fairmont, West Union, a K-9 unit, and deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department conducted “an exhaustive search of the area,” but were not successful, the release said.

Littleton is currently wanted for felony escape charges. Anyone with information on Littleton or his location should call the Bridgeport detachment of the West Virginia State Police at 304-627-2300.