BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia State Police and U.S. Marshal Service are asking the public for help locating a missing sex offender whose vehicle was found in Harrison County almost a year ago.

Carl L. Nicholson, Jr. (Courtesy: West Virginia State Police)

U.S. Marshals announced last month that they were looking for 59-year-old Carl L. Nicholson, Jr. who was last seen in December 2022 and has an active felony warrant for failure to register as a sex offender in Gilmer County.

In a release on Tuesday, Corporal B. W. Claypool with the Bridgeport detachment of the West Virginia State Police said Nicholson also has ties to Harrison, Upshur and Lewis counties.

Nicholson’s vehicle was found burned on Haymond Rocks Road in Mount Clare in December of 2022, and law enforcement are asking people to be on the lookout because the area is heavily wooded and frequented by hunters.

Nicholson is a white man who is 5’9″ tall and weighs approximately 148 pounds. Claypool said it is possible that he is deceased. In the previous release, U.S. Marshals said Nicholson should be considered dangerous

Anyone with information should contact Deputy U.S. Marshal Frederick at 304-623-0486 or West Virginia State Police Corporal Claypool at 304-627-2300.