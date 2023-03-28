BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Leesons Import Motors, Inc. suffered from its roof awning being ripped off by the wind storm on Saturday. 12 News stopped by the shop on Tuesday to get an update.

The business closed around 5 p.m. on Saturday. John Leeson, one of the owners, had just made it back to his home, forty-five minutes away, when a call was received that the roof had been blown off sometime between 6:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Leeson made his way back to the shop to find that the roof structure itself was perfectly fine. It was the roof awning that had been ripped up from the roof. Leeson said “it was sort of, you know, shocking and everything, but we’re Leesons. We do what we’ve got to do to get the job done.”

Awning in front lot (WBOY Image)

Awning on side of building (WBOY Image

Awning through pole and electric lines (WBOY Image)

Broken window (WBOY Image)

As of March 28, the power and phones were still out, but the servicing department was still up and running. However, North Central Building Solutions began working on Monday to get the rest of the awning off of the roof to make repairs. The window that was destroyed by the awning will be the last thing fixed, but that is also on the list of things to do.

According to John Leeson, a little bit of inventory was damaged, but for the most part, it was not that damaging. Leeson mentioned that it could have been way worse had the awning flown off towards Carder Motors.

The staff at Leesons Import Motors would like to thank all of the community members who reached out or stopped by and offered help when it was needed. They would also like to thank North Central Building Solutions for helping them with repairs. As of right now, the shop no longer needs anything else besides the repairs and power!

Leeson said he hopes to re-open the parts and sales shop within 48 to 72 hours on Tuesday. For updates on when the shop plans to open its doors back up, you can find more information on its Facebook page.