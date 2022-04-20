CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Legal Aid of West Virginia celebrates 20 years of helping people seek justice.

The Charleston-based advocacy group held a resource fair at Jackson’s Square in Clarksburg Wednesday 25 community partners set up booths providing information about different resources that are available to the community.

Legal Aid has 12 offices throughout the state and can help people navigate the sometimes difficult legal system. “Legal Aid provides free civil legal services to the most vulnerable population of West Virginia. So we help low income individuals, victims of domestic violence, veterans, kinship care providers. We’re just trying to give people equal access to justice in the state,” said Angela White, Legal Aid Clarksburg Office Supervising Attorney.

The event also had a special appearance by Snowbird seen here with WBOY’s 2021 Remarkable Woman of the Year winner.

For more information about Legal Aid, check out their website here, call 1-866-255-4370, or visit their Facebook page.