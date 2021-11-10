The box to take letters to Santa in Bridgeport is back for its fifth year. (WBOY Image)

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – For the fifth year, kids living in the City of Bridgeport have the opportunity to write a letter to Santa and hear a response back.

Letters can be dropped off at the Bridgeport Municipal Buiding on W. Main St. starting Nov. 15 through Dec. 17.

Any letter dropped off during that time is guaranteed to get a customized response from Santa and his elves.

City officials said that they will bring the letters to Santa, and he sometimes knows the little things.

“Santa sees everything and knows everything,” said Andrea Kerr. “So, Santa knows who their teachers are sometimes, and just lets them know to be good in school, and definitely having the handwritten letters submitted to the children is a nice touch.”

Parents are asked to include a stamped envelope with a return address so that Santa can get the letters back to children as soon as possible.