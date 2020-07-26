Levy to fund emergency services and more renewed in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Officials with the City of Clarksburg are celebrating after the nearly seven-to-one passage of a levy in a city election on Saturday.

Voters in the city approved the five-year extension of a levy that provides funds for city parks as well as the city’s fire and police departments.

Clarksburg Mayor Ryan Kennedy and Councilman Jim Malfregeot both said they were glad to see the levy pass so the support for those services continue.

City officials also explained there will not be an additional tax increase since the levy was renewed at the same rate as past years.

More than 400 voters participated in the election, and more than 87% voted to approve.