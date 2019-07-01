Lewis & Clark Circus makes two-night stop in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The “greatest show on earth” is calling Bridgeport home for the next two nights.

The Lewis & Clark Circus has set up its bigtop in the parking lot of Meadowbrook Mall.

The circus will perform two shows on Monday and Tuesday, each night at 5:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

The show features plenty of your favorite circus acts such as aerialists, acrobats, clowns and animals.

”It’s a lot of physical, and you really gotta mentally know what you’re doing too you gotta be strong and it’s a lot of work,” aerialist Kelly Leeth said. “Everybody, kids, adults, seniors, everybody should come because you’re not going to see it anywhere else. So it doesn’t matter how old you are, you’re going to enjoy it.”

The Lewis & Clark Circus was founded in 2006. Today, the company prides itself in presenting the circus to all generations in a smaller and more intimate setting.