CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Liberty High School started its Lift-A-Thon fundraiser on Tuesday at the Jimbo Fisher strength and conditioning facility.

The Lift-A-Thon fundraiser will benefit all students in various after-school programs at Liberty High School, with sponsors paying per pound how much each student lifted.

Students will use four Olympic-style lifts, Bench Press, Parallel Squat, The Power Clean, and the Push Jerk.

Coach AJ Harmon spots a student in the Lift-A-Thon. (WBOY Image.)

Students participating in the event will attempt to “Max out,” by lifting the maximum amount of weight they can lift in each event.

“We got a vision to keep improving and keep building, so the money these kids raise will continue to buy new equipment,” AJ Harmon, Physical Education Teacher, Head Football Coach, Strength and Conditioning Coach.

Each student is trying to raise $100 and anyone can make a pledge during this event and give a donation based on pounds lifted.

Example: If you wanted to sponsor a student for one cent per pound and that student lifted 1,000 total pounds during the Lift-A-Thon. Then your total donation would be $10.00.

If you are interested in sponsoring a student, contact Liberty High School at 304-326-7472.