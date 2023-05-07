Students compete in tug of war at the Liberty High School Fellowship of Christian Athletes Color Run and Play Day. (WBOY image)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Fellowship of Christian Athletes held its first athletic camp on Sunday to strengthen students’ faith as well as keep them active.

Even with the rain, the camp was still able to get around 50 students of all ages to participate in a number of activity stations led by athletes from Liberty High School.

Liberty High School football coach and advisor for The Fellowship of Christian Athletes AJ Harman said the club has wanted to do something like this since it was first founded in 2022.

“We’ve got extremely good leaders in our building with these kids. There’s so much good, there’s so much potential, not only here at Liberty High School, but just in all these kids,” Harman said. “Despite the way society goes one way or another, there’s always God and there’s always our faith.”

A few of the camp activity stations were tug-of-war, speed ladder and parachute games, concluded with a half-mile color run.