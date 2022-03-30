CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Harrison County high school students got the chance to prepare for securing future careers on Wednesday.

More than 80 Liberty High School seniors sat down with local professionals one on one on Wednesday, simulating a real-life job interview. Four potential employers represented a large range of job opportunities for students to practice their interviewing skills, including law enforcement, city government and county parks and recreation.

Two English teachers organized the event and said students really needed lessons in communication due to the effects of recent isolation from the worldwide pandemic.

“I feel like after COVID-19 ended, they aren’t used to being in a classroom on a regular basis,” said English teacher Holley Stutler. “This is the first actual year that they have had where they’ve been able to get face-to-face teaching. When they graduate, they’re going to be thrown out into the workforce, and with the last couple of years, the experiences just haven’t been there for them. It’s gonna give them the skills that they need to just have a conversation with people and communicate well.”

“I learned that I should probably just be myself and stay focused on the task at hand,” said Liberty High School senior Jeremy Baddley. “All students have to get a job eventually. Everybody has to do a job interview once in their life. What way to better prepare than this?”

Harrison County Superintendent Dora Stutler volunteered to conduct interviews and helped grade the students’ performance in several different categories.